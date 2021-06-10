Amazon corporate and tech employees globally won’t be expected to work in their offices full time after COVID restrictions are lifted, the company said in an internal memo Thursday.

Amazon workers can work remotely two days a week, Seattle’s largest office employer said in the first major update to its return-to-work policy since announcing in March that it envisioned a return to “an office-centric culture” by autumn.

In addition, Amazon employees can work remotely from a domestic location for four full weeks each year, according to a copy of the memo seen by The Seattle Times.

“Our thinking is predicated on what we believe will be most beneficial for customers, while also trying to give employees more flexibility in their work environment and lives,” the memo said.

The new policy follows backlash from some Amazon employees to what they interpreted as the expectation that they would have to return to the office full time once states reopen from COVID restrictions. Some tech companies launched recruiting campaigns that seemed targeted in part at some Amazon workers’ dismay over an end to remote work.

“Your company doesn’t embrace remote work or hybrid working??” asked Twitter Vice President Tracy Hawkins on LinkedIn the day after Amazon’s announcement in March. “Leave them in 2020, we’re hiring.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.