Amazon reported a $2 billion net loss for the three months between April and June this year, marking its second consecutive quarterly loss.

In the first three months of 2022, the company reported a net loss of nearly $4 billion, citing unexpected expenses from inflation, labor shortages and excess space in its fulfillment center and transportation networks.

“Despite continued inflationary pressures in fuel, energy and transportation cost, we’re making progress on the more controllable costs we referenced last quarter, particularly improving the productivity of our fulfillment network,” CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a statement Thursday.

In the second quarter of 2021, Amazon reported net income of $7.8 billion, or 76 cents per diluted share. In the second quarter this year, Amazon reported a net loss of $2 billion, or 20 cents per diluted share.

Amazon noted the loss also included a pre-tax valuation loss of $3.9 billion from its investment in electric-vehicle company Rivian Automotive. It made the same note last quarter, citing a $7.6 billion loss from Rivian’s shrinking valuation.

On Thursday, Jassy said Amazon is “seeing revenue accelerate” as it improves benefits for Prime members by investing in faster shipping speeds and adding new features, like free delivery from Grubhub.

Amazon reported net sales were up 7%, from $113 billion in the second quarter of 2021 to $121 billion in the second quarter this year.

Operating income was down from $7.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021 to $3.3 billion this quarter.