Amazon for the first time disclosed the number of paying members of the retailer's Prime service, which offers speedier order delivery and other perks. The figure, revealed in a shareholder letter, has long been an important metric for the company — and one executives previously refused to disclose.

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said the company has more than 100 million paid subscribers worldwide to its Prime Membership service, disclosing for the first time a figure that the company long held as a trade secret.

The announcement came Wednesday in Bezos’s letter to shareholders, the Amazon founder’s closely watched annual treatise that is part update on the company’s progress, part business school guide to his and Amazon’s thinking.

Prime, which costs $99 a year in the U.S., offers free two-day shipping on many items, as well as access to Amazon’s trove of on-demand video and music streaming.

Members are thought to spend more on Amazon purchases than non-members, making the trajectory of loyal payers a key metric for the health of the company’s core retail business. Wall Street analysts for years have used surveys and educated guesswork to come up with an approximate figure for total paid membership.