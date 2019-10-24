Amazon continued pouring cash into its push for faster shipping speeds, cutting into third-quarter profits even as sales at the technology and commerce giant grew at their fastest rate in the last year.

Amazon on Thursday reported sales of $70 billion during the three months ended Sept. 30, up 23.7% and besting the expectations of financial analysts. Profit for the quarter was $2.1 billion, or $4.23 per share, down 26.4% from $2.88 billion in the same quarter of 2018.

Amazon in April announced that the standard shipping speed for customers who use its $119-a-year Prime shipping and media program would go from two days to one day, but acknowledged it would cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars this year alone to make the change.

Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos said the company now has millions of products available for one-day shipping and billions of these items have been ordered by customers.

“It’s a big investment, and it’s the right long-term decision for customers,” Bezos said in a statement Thursday.

