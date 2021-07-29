Amazon continues to rake in cash during the pandemic.

But for the first time in a year, there’s an inkling that the company’s pace of growth may be slowing — ever so slightly.

Amazon charted $113.1 billion in revenue in the three months from April to June, a 27% increase over the same period last year. That was in line with the company’s forecasts, but slightly lower than analysts’ expectations of $115 billion. In the preceding year, Amazon revenues grew a whopping 40% per quarter, on average.

The company reported earnings of $7.8 billion, a 48.6% increase from the same period last year, and $15.12 in earnings per share. The figure blew past analysts’ expectations of $12.22 per share. Since the start of the pandemic, Amazon earnings have doubled nearly every quarter, compared to the same periods a year earlier. In the January-to-March quarter, they more than tripled.

This developing story will be updated.