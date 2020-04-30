Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos warned the company’s stockholders that Amazon intends to spend the entirety of its expected $4 billion in second quarter operating profit, and then some, on “COVID-related expenses getting products to customers and keeping employees safe,” including “hundreds of millions to develop our own COVID-19 testing capabilities.”

Amazon’s first-quarter sales were up 26% year over year to $75.5 billion. Despite the revenue surge, expenses related to Amazon’s pandemic response weighed on the bottom line in the three-month period ended March 31. Amazon’s net income dipped to $2.5 billion, or $5.01 per share, compared to $3.6 billion during the first quarter of 2019, the company said Thursday afternoon.

Bezos, in a statement, said the “current crisis is demonstrating the adaptability and durability of Amazon’s business as never before, but it’s also the hardest time we’ve ever faced.”

He pledged ongoing service to Amazon’s customers and support of its employees and contractors, some of whom are planning walkouts Friday to protest what they see as an inadequate response to the coronavirus pandemic. The company is also ending a policy on Friday granting employees unlimited unpaid sick leave during the pandemic.

“Providing for customers and protecting employees as this crisis continues for more months is going to take skill, humility, invention, and money,” Bezos said in a statement. “If you’re a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat, because we’re not thinking small. Under normal circumstances, in this coming Q2, we’d expect to make some $4 billion or more in operating profit. But these aren’t normal circumstances. Instead, we expect to spend the entirety of that $4 billion, and perhaps a bit more, on COVID-related expenses getting products to customers and keeping employees safe.”

Bezos said previously that Amazon expected to spend at least $500 million on wage increases, which began in late March, through the end of April. The company also said coronavirus safety measures would cost at least $800 million through the first half of the year.

He said the $4 billion in second-quarter spending includes “personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning of our facilities, less efficient process paths that better allow for effective social distancing, higher wages for hourly teams, and hundreds of millions to develop our own COVID-19 testing capabilities.”

