Amazon posted huge year-over-year increases in both sales and profit in the first three months of the year, beating its own and analysts’ projections.

Revenue rose a record 44% compared to the same period last year, to $108.5 billion. The company’s net income, meanwhile, increased a whopping 220% to $8.1 billion, or $15.79 per share.

The pandemic brought record profits for Amazon, as homebound shoppers turned to online retail amid a wave of physical store closures and lockdowns. The number of subscribers to Amazon’s Prime membership club rose by nearly 33% in the past year, from 150 million to more than 200 million.

But as vaccination efforts ramp up in the U.S. and Europe, and companies — including Amazon — announce they expect workers back in the office starting this fall, investors have wondered whether Amazon can sustain the past year’s breakneck growth in a post-pandemic economy.

Amazon’s share price has stayed more or less flat since last August, analysts noted, underperforming the S & P 500’s roughly 20% gain in that period.

Still, even accounting for a slower growth rate than Amazon has seen in the past year, the Seattle commerce behemoth appears set to overtake Walmart to become the largest U.S. retailer by 2025, according to a report from market research firm Edge by Ascential.

And Amazon appears to be betting that many Americans won’t give up their online shopping habit once they’re fully vaccinated and back to the office. The company Wednesday announced $1 billion in early wage increases for nearly 500,000 workers, part of an attempt to lure tens of thousands of new recruits to package and ship orders at its warehouses.

The wage hike came weeks after a high-profile unionization push at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama — organized in part around a call for higher wages — ended in defeat for the union. Nevertheless, the organizing drive prompted Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in his most recent shareholder letter to pledge to “to do a better job for employees.”

Meanwhile, consumer spending on goods rose 5.4% in the first three months of the year compared to the previous three-month period, according to the federal Commerce Department, a positive sign for retailers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.