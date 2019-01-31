The company's $3 billion quarterly profit nearly matched what it earned in all of 2017.

Amazon’s fourth-quarter sales hit a record $72.4 billion, leading to a $3 billion profit.

Both revenue and profit exceeded Wall Street analyst expectations, on average. But the company’s 19.7 percent year-over-year sales growth represented a substantial slowdown, due in part to the law of large numbers. It’s harder to keep growing fast with quarterly sales that stretch to 11 digits.

The company said in its earnings report Thursday that it expects sales growth to slow further in the current quarter. Amazon expects to start 2019 with quarterly sales of $56 billion to $60 billion, up 10 percent to 18 percent.

Amazon’s quarterly profit is just below the earnings the company recorded for the entire year in 2017. Amazon’s full-year 2018 profit — $10.1 billion — is more than triple the year-earlier result.

