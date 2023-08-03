Amazon reported net income of $6.7 billion for the three months ending in June, as it saw sales increase and growth for its cloud computing unit stabilize, according to financial data released Thursday.

“It was another strong quarter of progress for Amazon,” CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement Thursday, adding that Amazon had continued “lowering our cost to serve,” offered Prime subscribers the fastest delivery speeds it had recorded in company history and added more tools to continue growing its foothold in artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

“We remain excited about what lies ahead for customers and the company,” Jassy said.

In the same time period last year, Amazon reported a $2 billion net loss, or 20 cents earnings per diluted share.

It attributed much of that loss to its investment in electric vehicle startup Rivian, which contributed to a $3.9 billion loss for the second quarter of 2022. In the same time period this year, Amazon reported a $0.2 billion gain from its investment.

In the second quarter of 2023, Amazon reported 65 cents earnings per diluted share.

Advertising

This year, Amazon’s once reliably lucrative cloud services business has felt the same pressures as its retail sector amid high inflation and fears of a looming recession. Many companies are trimming their expenses and being more cautious about their cloud costs, leading to a slowdown in business for Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud computing division.

The tech giant’s first-quarter earnings report showed its cloud unit generated $21.4 billion and was growing at 16% in the first three months of the year — much slower than the 37% growth rate a year prior.

In the second quarter, AWS sales increased 12% year over year to $22.1 billion, Amazon reported Thursday.

“Our AWS growth stabilized as customers started shifting from cost optimization to new workload deployment and AWS has continued to add to its meaningful leadership position in the cloud with a slew of generative AI releases,” Jassy said in a statement Thursday.

Hoping to continue making a name for itself in the burgeoning market for generative artificial intelligence, Amazon’s cloud unit unveiled a range of new AI products this month, including a service that helps health care providers summarize doctor visits and software that let companies create their own chatbots.

At the same time, AWS is investing $100 million to set up the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, part of an effort to entice customers to AWS over competitors by linking customers with company experts in AI and machine learning. The center will help a range of clients in health care, financial services and manufacturing to build customized applications using the new technology.

Advertising

Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said Thursday Amazon still saw “cost optimization going on but there’s also new businesses breaking free [and] large companies driving innovation and bringing new workloads to the cloud.”

Net sales in the second quarter increased 11% to $134.4 billion, compared with $121.2 billion in the same time period last year, Amazon reported Thursday.

Olsavsky said the company “saw improvements in macroeconomic indicators … but continue to see customers trading down and seeing value in their purchases.”

Amazon marked its largest sales day ever in July as customers took to the digital marketplace for its annual Prime Day sales event.

Prime Day spending in the U.S. clocked in at $12.7 billion, up 6.1% from last year and setting a record for the sale, according to data from Adobe Analytics. Shoppers bought more than 375 million items over the 48-hour event, Amazon reported. The first day of the sale, a Tuesday in July, was the largest sales day in company history.

Because the second quarter ends June 30, Amazon did not include Prime Day in its financial results reported Thursday.

Advertising

It expects the third quarter, which runs from July through September, to record net sales between $138 billion and $143 billion, or growth between 9% and 13% compared with the same time period in 2022. Amazon expects operating income to fall between $5.5 billion and $8.5 billion, compared to $2.5 billion in the third quarter 2022.

Continuing its push to speed up deliveries, Amazon announced Monday it will double the number of same-day delivery facilities in the U.S. in the “coming years.” Amazon didn’t disclose how many same-day warehouses it has now, but the increase will likely entail building dozens more facilities.

So far this year, Amazon has delivered 1.8 billion units to Prime members in the U.S. with same-day or one-day delivery, up fourfold from the same time period in 2019.