Amazon issued a harshly worded response Tuesday to conservative social media app Parler’s lawsuit against the Seattle-based tech giant’s cloud-computing wing, advising the judge to deny Parler’s request that Amazon reinstate its account while the case is being heard.

“This case is not about suppressing speech or stifling viewpoints,” Amazon’s attorneys wrote. “Instead, this case is about Parler’s demonstrated unwillingness and inability to remove from the servers of Amazon Web Services (‘AWS’) content that threatens the public safety, such as by inciting and planning the rape, torture, and assassination of named public officials and private citizens.”

Parler filed suit against Amazon on Monday, asserting breach of contract and antitrust violation after Amazon told Parler it would no longer host the conservative social media website.

Parler’s lack of content moderation, Amazon said in a Saturday letter to Parler, violated Amazon’s terms of service. In its letter, Amazon included screenshots of Parler posts advocating and glorifying violence against Trump opponents, and noted there had been a “steady increase” of such violent content on the social network.

The move effectively scrubbed from the internet one of the remaining online hideouts for proponents of the conspiracy theory, touted by President Donald Trump, that the presidential election had been fraudulent and the results needed to be overturned. The spread of similar falsehoods contributed to the Jan. 6 conflagration at the U.S. Capitol, where a mob of Trump supporters swarmed congressional chambers to demand lawmakers decertify the results of the November election that resulted in a victory for Joe Biden.

In the aftermath of the mayhem at the Capitol, which resulted in five deaths, social media companies including Facebook, Twitter and Reddit suspended thousands of accounts linked to the insurrection, including Trump’s, prompting many users to flee to Parler and similar apps with a primarily right-wing userbase.

Parler’s lawsuit got off to a stumbling start. The company filed its request for a temporary restraining order, which would have stopped Amazon from booting Parler off its hosting services, one day too late — after Parler had already been wiped from the web.

Parler also failed to serve Amazon with its complaint, in violation of court rules. The judge ordered Parler to serve Amazon by 5 p.m. Monday or risk having the case thrown out.

Also something of an enigma: Parler’s choice of attorney in the case. Solo practitioner David Groesbeck of Spokane has previously represented local businesses in licensing, real estate and property disputes. Groesbeck has not responded to requests for comment; his website redirects to an “under construction” page.

Groesbeck filed the suit from an Olympia address owned by lobbyist Tom McBride. Reached by phone, McBride said he was unaffiliated with Groesbeck’s law firm and that Groesbeck no longer rents the home listed on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit contended that Amazon had colluded with Twitter in violation of antitrust law to “kill Parler’s business — at the very time it is set to skyrocket,” according to the complaint.

An Amazon spokesperson said Tuesday there was “no merit” to Parler’s claims. Amazon “provides technology and services to customers across the political spectrum, and we respect Parler’s right to determine for itself what content it will allow,” the spokesperson said in an email. “However, it is clear that there is significant content on Parler that encourages and incites violence against others, and that Parler is unable or unwilling to promptly identify and remove this content, which is a violation of our terms of service.”

Amazon had made Parler aware of its concerns weeks before the website’s removal, the spokesperson said. “During that time we saw a significant increase in this type of dangerous content, not a decrease, which led to our suspension of their services Sunday evening,” the spokesperson said.

Parler’s lawsuit also said that Amazon’s decision to nix its contract with Parler has made the social network a business “pariah.” As a result of Amazon’s complaints about violent content on the site, Parler has been “unable to find an alternative web-hosting company,” the company wrote in its complaint.

Parler’s claims that it had been marginalized, though, were soon thrown into question. Within hours after filing the complaint, Parler had transferred its domain name to Sammamish-based Epik, a domain registrar and web host notorious for serving neo-Nazi and far-right websites.