Amazon has pushed back its return-to-office date for tech and corporate workers until January 2022, according to an internal email seen by The Seattle Times.

“As we continue to closely watch conditions related to COVID-19, we are adjusting our guidance for corporate employees in the U.S. and other countries where we had previously anticipated our employees would begin coming in regularly the week of Sept. 7,” wrote Amazon human resources chief Beth Galetti in the email. “We are now extending this date to Jan. 3, 2022.”

Amazon’s move comes on the heels of a similar announcement from crosstown tech rival Microsoft. The Redmond-based company announced earlier this week that it was pushing back its office reopening to October and will require employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to enter the company’s U.S. offices and other worksites. Amazon did not immediately respond to questions about whether it would require workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine to return to the office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.