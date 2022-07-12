Lately, it seems like everything from clothing to food to household goods keep getting more and more expensive. Thankfully, today is Amazon Prime Day. From midnight today, July 12, through tomorrow night, Amazon is offering discounts on a variety of products — meaning you can buy the items you need for less than $20. The only catch? Products are already selling out at record speeds, and discounts only apply while supplies last.

Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Nordstrom and other retailers are also trying to vie for shoppers with special deals this week.

Take a look at 16 of the best Prime Day deals offered for under $20:

10-Count Mr. Clean Magic Eraser ($8.65)

Echo Dot with Color Bulb ($19.99)

Three Months Free Amazon Music Unlimited ($0 for three months)

adidas Court Lite Duffel Bag ($18)

GE LED+ Outdoor Security Light Bulbs with Motion Sensors ($13.49)

Seventh Generation Free & Clear Unbleached Diapers ($15.20)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote ($16.99)

Burt’s Bees Retinol Alternative Facial Moisturizer ($10)

Amazon Basics High-Speed 10-foot HDMI Cable ($5.90)

CamelBak Chute Mag Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($18.75)

Two Rivers Coffee Flavored Coffee Pods Compatible with Keurig K Cup Brewers ($14.98)

Glad ForceFlex Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags ($16.35)

VIFUUR Water Sports Slip-on Shoes ($8.68-$15.58)

Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Makeup Palette ($8.24)

Carhartt Men’s Force Performance Work Socks ($7.60-$16.99)

Cuisinart Stainless Steel BBQ Grill Cleaning Brush and Scraper ($9.97)

When does Prime Day 2022 begin?

As we mentioned above, Prime Day 2022 sale event started today at 12 a.m. PT through the end of Wednesday. Deals should expire en masse at around 11:59 p.m. PT.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the collection of limited-time exclusive sales, discounts and special offers available exclusively to Amazon Prime members. For those who are unfamiliar, Amazon hosts an exclusive annual sale for its Prime members. To participate, you need to have is an Amazon Prime subscription. You can sign up for a free trial to access the sale if you aren’t already a Prime member. Amazon also has its own general guide on how to best shop Prime Day 2022.