An executive who most recently led Amazon’s Prime membership program has left the company for a job at Airbnb.

Greg Greeley, formerly vice president of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, will be President of Homes for the short-term rental site, Airbnb announced in a blog post on Tuesday. A spokeswoman said he would split his time between Airbnb’s outpost in Seattle and its San Francisco headquarters.

Greeley, an 18-year veteran of Amazon, announced his departure in a post on LinkedIn late Monday, saying “the time has come for me to take on a different challenge.”

Last month, CNBC reported that Greeley was slated to take on a role helping to manage the integration with Whole Foods Market, the organic grocer Amazon spent $13.5 billion to buy last year. Neil Lindsay, Amazon’s vice president of worldwide marketing, took on oversight of Prime.

Greeley joined Amazon from Sun Microsystems in 1999. Like many Amazon managers who joined at that time, his career included stints on a range of businesses, including roles overseeing operations finance, Amazon’s core retail business in books and music, the company’s European consumer business.

He was also among the group of executives who met in the boathouse of Jeff Bezos’s Medina home in November 2004 to discuss an employee suggestion that Amazon create a membership program for shoppers willing to fork over some cash in exchange for predictably quick shipping. In 2013, Greeley was tapped to oversee Amazon Prime, which by then was growing into a pillar of Amazon’s business.

The company doesn’t disclose the number of Prime members, or much about the program’s financial impact. But Amazon’s subscription services category, which includes Prime, as well as smaller subscription offerings like audiobooks and video and music streaming, brought in $9.7 billion in revenue last year, up 52 percent from the prior year.