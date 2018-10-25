Amazon reported quarterly earnings of $5.75 per share, up from 52 cents a share a year earlier. Shares, volatile amid a recent broad sell-off in technology giants and the wider stock market, slipped after hours.

Amazon notched its fourth quarter in a row of billion-dollar profit, surpassing analysts’ expectations amid fast growth in the company’s cloud-computing and advertising businesses.

The Seattle company posted record net income of $2.9 billion during the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $256 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the retail and technology giant earned $5.75, up from 52 cents a share in 2017. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had forecast profit of $3.14 a share.

Amazon, famous for putting most of its profit back to work into expanding other areas of its business, has in recent quarters reaped the rewards of big bets in lucrative areas including rented computer power and software services and, more recently, advertising.

The quarter included Amazon’s Prime Day, a shopping holiday the company invented in 2015 to boost sales during the slow summer months. This year’s event, which began on July 16, brought the biggest 36-hour sales period in Amazon’s history, despite glitches that prevented some interested shoppers from reaching the company’s retail websites.

Revenue during the quarter was $56.6 billion, up from $43.7 billion a year earlier. Analysts had forecast revenue of $57.1 billion.

Amazon shares, which surged 7.1 percent during regular trading Thursday amid a market rebound of battered technology firms, fell 5.3 percent in after-hours trading to $1,687 a share.