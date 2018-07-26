Amazon posted a profit of $5.07 a share during the three months ended in June, up from 40 cents a share a year earlier.

Amazon on Thursday reported profit of $2.5 billion as the retail and technology giant benefited from fast-growing businesses such as cloud-computing and advertising.

The Seattle company reported net income of $5.07 a share, up from 40 cents a share during the same period in 2017. Sales were $52.9 billion, up 39 percent from a year earlier.

Wall Street analysts had estimated Amazon’s earnings at $2.50 a share, and revenue of $53.3 billion.

Amazon, which for most of its lifetime posted losses or only slim profits generated by its core online retail business, has impressed investors in recent quarters with the strength of its earnings.

Analysts say the company has benefited from fast growth in higher-margin lines of business, including the Amazon Web Services cloud-computing group, fast-growing advertising division, and Amazon’s marketplace for third party merchants who sell their own wares on the company’s websites.

Amazon shares climbed 2.9 percent in after-hours trading. The company’s stock, up about 50 percent so far in 2018, had slumped by 3 percent in regular trading, a move some attributed to investor caution after Facebook warned that its growth was slowing. Shares of the social networking firm, which reported quarterly earnings after the market close on Wednesday, slumped by 19 percent Thursday.