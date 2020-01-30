Amazon’s fourth-quarter profit rose 7% from a year earlier to $3.3 billion, or $6.47 per diluted share on sales of $87.4 billion, the company reported Thursday. It also reached 150 million paying customers for its Prime membership program, a closely watched but infrequently updated number.

The strong profit figure was well above what Wall Street analysts had predicted, expecting the company’s heavy spending on faster delivery for Prime customers to weigh on the bottom line.

For all of 2019, the company had sales of $280.5 billion, up 20% from 2018, not including a $2.6 billion negative impact from foreign exchange rates. Full-year profit of $11.6 billion, or $23.01 a share, was up 14.8% from 2018.

The last time Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos disclosed the number of Prime subscribers — who pay $119 a year for unlimited shipping, media services, discounts and other perks — was April 2018. At the time, it had 100 million subscribers.

Looking ahead, Amazon expects first-quarter sales growth of 16% to 22%, to between $69 billion and $73 billion. It expects operating income to be $3 billion to $4.2 billion, which would be a decline, even at the high end, compared with the $4.4 billion posted in the first quarter of 2019.

The company is holding conference calls with journalists and financial analysts Thursday afternoon to discuss results.

This story will be updated.