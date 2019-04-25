Amazon reported a first-quarter profit of $3.6 billion, or $7.09 cents a share, rocketing past analyst expectations.

The Seattle-based commerce giant said Thursday afternoon that net sales through the first three months of 2019 were $59.7 billion, up 17 percent from the year-earlier period.

The company said it expects sales to grow in the current quarter by 13% to 20%, weighed down by foreign exchange rates, to $59.5 billion to $63.5 billion.

Amazon’s cash-gushing cloud computing business brought in $7.7 billion in revenue, up 42 percent year-over-year, excluding foreign exchange impacts. It generated more than half of Amazon’s $4.4 billion operating income while accounting for only 13 percent of the company’s net sales.

Amazon’s “other” business segment, which primarily includes advertising — a closely watched source of growth and profit margin for the company — grew at its slowest rate in the last six quarters. Revenue from other businesses was $2.7 billion, up 36 percent.

Shipping costs continue to outpace revenue growth, amounting to $7.3 billion in the first quarter, up 21 percent.

Sales growth in Amazon’s fleet of physical stores, including Whole Foods Markets, was up just 1 percent to $4.3 billion.

The company reported 630,600 full- and part-time employees, not including contractors or temporary workers, a 12 percent increase from a year ago.