Amazon is recruiting for 150,000 open seasonal positions in its U.S. warehouses as the retailer gears up for a holiday shopping season that experts anticipate will be plagued by backlogs and delays amid continued supply chain crunches caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 2,300 of those positions are in Washington state, where Amazon is the state’s largest private employer.

Pressed by a nationwide hiring shortage, the commerce giant is dangling incentives in front of prospective job applicants, including signing bonuses of up to $3,000 in some locations, average starting wages of $18 an hour, and additional hourly pay bumps for less-desirable shifts.

Amazon currently employs close to 950,000 workers in the U.S., the overwhelming majority of whom work in warehouses.