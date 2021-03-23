Amazon announced an unexpected pick for the incoming head of its cloud-computing segment.

Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky will lead the Amazon Web Services (AWS) division, current AWS chief Andy Jassy said in an email to employees Tuesday. Jassy is replacing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as CEO later this year.

“Adam brings strong judgment, customer obsession, team building, demand generation, and CEO experience to an already very strong AWS leadership team,” Jassy wrote. “We have a lot more to invent for customers, and we have a very strong leadership team and group of builders to go make it happen. Am excited for what lies ahead.”

Selipsky is not a new face at Amazon: He previously worked for 11 years as an AWS executive in a high-profile role overseeing the unit’s sales, marketing, technical support and customer service. Selipsky took the top job in 2016 at Tableau, the Seattle-based data analytics and visualizations firm. Salesforce acquired Tableau in 2019 for $15.7 billion, one of the biggest purchases of a Washington-based company.

Industry observers expressed surprise on social media at Jassy’s announcement. Many had pegged longtime AWS execs Matt Garman or Peter DeSantis as likely picks for the top spot.

AWS is the economic engine powering Amazon, earning more than $13.5 billion last year — more than 63% of the company’s operating profits for the year — on annual division revenue of $45.3 billion.

Selipsky plans to rejoin Amazon this May and will take the reins at AWS after a several-weekslong transition period, Jassy wrote.

Selipsky is nearly a lifelong Seattleite. He left the area after graduating from the Lakeside School to attend college at Harvard and start his career, then returned 20 years ago as an executive for RealNetworks. During his prior tenure at Amazon, Selipsky served as Jassy’s right hand, rocketing the cloud unit from a startup with a few dozen employees to a $10 billion business outpacing tech rivals Google and Microsoft by years.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Informatin from Bloomberg was included in this report.