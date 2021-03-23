Amazon announced an unexpected pick for the incoming head of its cloud-computing segment.

Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky will lead the Amazon Web Services (AWS) division, current AWS chief Andy Jassy said in an email to employees Tuesday. Jassy is replacing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as CEO later this year.

“Adam brings strong judgment, customer obsession, team building, demand generation, and CEO experience to an already very strong AWS leadership team,” Jassy wrote. “We have a lot more to invent for customers, and we have a very strong leadership team and group of builders to go make it happen. Am excited for what lies ahead.”

Selipsky is not a new face at Amazon: He previously worked for 11 years as an AWS executive in a high-profile role overseeing the unit’s sales, marketing, technical support and customer service. In 2016, Selipsky took the top job at Seattle-based Tableau, guiding it through a reboot of its data analytics and visualizations business and 2019 acquisition by Salesforce for $15.7 billion, one of the largest purchases of a Washington-based company.

Industry observers expressed surprise on social media at Jassy’s announcement. Many had pegged longtime AWS execs Matt Garman or Peter DeSantis as likely picks for the top spot.

“This I didn’t see coming at all,” wrote cloud-computing consultant Corey Quinn on Twitter. “Every indication was that it was going to be Matt Garman, not Adam [Selipsky].”

Advertising

AWS is the economic engine powering Amazon, earning more than $13.5 billion last year — more than 63% of the company’s operating profits for the year — on annual division revenue of $45.3 billion.

Selipsky plans to rejoin Amazon this May and will take the reins at AWS after a weekslong transition period, Jassy wrote.

Selipsky, who describes himself in his Twitter profile as “water skier, wine guy,” is nearly a lifelong Seattleite. The former board member of Woodinville’s Silver Lake Winery left the Seattle area after graduating from the private Lakeside School in 1984 to attend college at Harvard and start his career. He returned 20 years ago as an executive for RealNetworks. During his prior tenure at Amazon, Selipsky served at Jassy’s right hand, helping rocket the cloud unit into business outpacing tech rivals Google and Microsoft.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Information from Bloomberg was included in this report.