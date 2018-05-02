The action is a bold political move of the kind Amazon has rarely made in Seattle and could lend weight to a big-business backlash against a proposed head tax on large employers.

Amazon has paused construction planning on a new downtown Seattle tower as the City Council considers a new tax on large employers to address homelessness, a company executive said Wednesday.

The retail giant also may sub-lease rather than occupy space in a skyscraper under construction at Rainier Square, Amazon Vice President Drew Herdener told Seattle Times editorial columnist Brier Dudley.

The action is a bold political move of the kind Amazon has rarely made in Seattle and could lend weight to a big-business backlash against the proposed tax.

A majority of the council’s nine members are backing an employee-hours tax on businesses grossing at least $20 million per year that would raise an estimated $75 million annually. They’re calling for the money from the so-called “head tax” to be spent on low-income housing and emergency services for homeless people.

The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, which counts Amazon as a member, has come out strongly against the proposal, describing it as a “tax on jobs” by a council that can’t be trusted to spend efficiently.

The tower in question is a 17-story project dubbed Block 18.

“Pending the outcome of the head tax vote by City Council, Amazon has paused all construction planning on our Block 18 project in downtown Seattle and is evaluating options to sub-lease all space in our recently leased Rainer Square building,” Herdener said.

Councilmember Lisa Herbold, a sponsor of the tax measure, said at City Hall Wednesday, “This was an unfortunate reaction from Amazon and not at all what I would have expected.”

Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Durkan has not been a champion of the tax but has expressed willingness to work with council members on the legislation.

Councilmember M. Lorena González, another sponsor of the proposal, voiced support for the tax Wednesday morning. The money will be used to build “thousands of deeply affordable housing units over the years to house our most vulnerable Seattle residents,” she wrote on Twitter.

Jaime Smith, a spokeswoman for Gov. Jay Inslee, said Amazon “reached out to us to talk at a high level about this.” But she said the concerns raised were more about “the broader issue” of the company’s reputation and treatment in Seattle, and “not so much about the head tax, per se.”

Seattle-area political leaders met with Amazon executives at the company’s in February.