Amazon has paused construction planning on a new downtown Seattle tower as the City Council considers a new tax on large employers to address homelessness, a company executive said Wednesday.

The retail giant also may sub-lease rather than occupy space in a skyscraper under construction at Rainier Square, Amazon Vice President Drew Herdener told Seattle Times editorial columnist Brier Dudley.

The action is a bold political move of the kind Amazon has rarely made in Seattle and could lend weight to a big-business backlash against the proposed tax.

Amazon has been beating profit expectations and has planned to fill its 17-story Block 18 tower and the Rainier Square skyscraper with thousands of workers.

A majority of the council’s nine members are backing an employee-hours tax on businesses grossing at least $20 million per year that would raise an estimated $75 million annually. They’re calling for the money from the so-called “head tax” to be spent on low-income housing and emergency services for homeless people.

The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, which counts Amazon as a member, has come out strongly against the proposal, describing it as a “tax on jobs” by a council that can’t be trusted to spend efficiently.

The tax could cost Amazon, the city’s largest employer, more than $20 million per year.

Amazon has about 45,000 employees in the city spread across more than 40 buildings in South Lake Union and Denny Triangle. It occupies about 10 million square feet of office space in Seattle – about one-fifth of the city’s top-class office space. That’s by far the most of any company in any big city in the country.

But the retailer still has planned to add at least another 4 million square feet – which would make room for an additional 20,000 workers.

Block 18 would be part the core campus surrounding Amazon’s new biospheres and would clock in at about 400,000 square feet. The company in October said it would occupy all 722,000 square feet of office space in the Rainer Square skyscraper, slated to be the Pacific Northwest’s second-tallest.

Taken together, those two buildings would have room for more than 5,000 office workers, based on the rate at which the company occupies its current footprint in the city.

Seattle’s record construction boom in recent years has been predicated largely on Amazon’s growth. The city has been adding about 10,000 new apartments and a few high-rise office buildings each year, as developers bank on the company and its workers filling up much of that space.

But supporters of the tax have said the companies driving an economic boom in Seattle are also, by drawing high-wage tech workers to the city, driving up rents and home prices and exacerbating inequality. The Martin Luther King County Labor Council has endorsed the tax proposal.

Councilmember Mike O’Brien, a sponsor of the measure, said he learned about Amazon’s pause Wednesday morning in a meeting with company executives. He said the executives didn’t ask for specific changes to the proposed legislation.

“It’s obviously a little disconcerting when a major business says, ‘We’re rethinking out strategy here,'” O’Brien said at City Hall.

“We have a crisis around homelessness,” the council member added. “If Amazon generally wants to engage about how they can be part of the solution, we welcome that conversation. But we need companies that are profitable and making billions of dollars every year to help with the folks that are being forced out of housing and ending up on the street.”

Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Durkan has not been a champion of the tax but has expressed willingness to work with council members on the legislation.

Under the draft legislation, which has yet to pass through any council committee, about $50 million per year would go to build low-income housing. About $20 million would go to emergency shelter and services.

Councilmember M. Lorena González, also sponsor of the proposal, voiced support for the tax Wednesday morning, saying the revenue would help “house our most vulnerable Seattle residents,” she wrote on Twitter.

Jaime Smith, a spokeswoman for Gov. Jay Inslee, said Amazon “reached out to us to talk at a high level about this.” But she said the concerns raised were more about “the broader issue” of the company’s reputation and treatment in Seattle, and “not so much about the head tax, per se.”

Seattle-area political leaders met with Amazon executives at the company’s campus in February, responding to the retailer’s surprise announcement it would build a second headquarters elsewhere in North America.

On Wednesday, Councilmember Lisa Herbold, another sponsor of the tax legislation, described the company’s new pause as “an unfortunate reaction.”

“It’s not what I would expect from a corporation that says that it is committed to working with Seattle, as it did last year when we worked together to put together the reset meeting,” Herbold said. “This is really backsliding on that commitment.”

Seattle Times staff reporters Vernal Coleman and Mike Rosenberg contributed to this story.