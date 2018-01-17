Twitch, the Amazon-owned streaming service, has bolstered its executive ranks with three technologists.

Sara Clemens has joined Twitch as chief operating officer, the company said Wednesday. Clemens held the same role at music streaming service Pandora before leaving the company in February 2017, and earlier in her career held various leadership roles at LinkedIn and Microsoft.

She replaces Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, who will lead a unit focused on content and corporate strategy.

Twitch also said Wednesday that Mark Weiler had joined the company as head of engineering and product development, and Amir Shevat had signed on to lead programs for software developers. Previously, Weiler worked at Rubicon Project, an advertising firm. Shevat led the developer relations unit at high-flying messaging startup Slack.

Twitch, based in San Francisco, was bought by Seattle-based Amazon for about $1 billion in 2014.