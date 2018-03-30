TenMarks, an online math and writing education software platform that Amazon acquired in 2013, will shut down after the 2018-2019 school year.

The company posted a notice on its website this week saying it was winding down its operations. “TenMarks will no longer be available after the 2018-2019 school year,” the message said.

Licenses for the web-based software will be honored through June 30, 2019, TenMarks said.

TenMarks, which built programs for kindergarten through high school-aged students, was a cornerstone of the Seattle company’s efforts to branch into education technology, a push that came as the company worked to broaden the range of content available for the Kindle e-reader.

Amazon rivals Apple, Google and Microsoft battle ferociously for the attention of educators and school district buyers, both to sell software and hardware for use in instruction, and as an entry point to get products in the hands of young future shoppers – and their parents.

Amazon acquired the company in 2013, when it was based in Burlingame, Calif. (The unit today lists offices in Foster City, Calif., and Boston.)

At the time, Amazon said TenMarks’ math programs were used by tens of thousands of schools.

TenMarks would later headline an Amazon math education campaign, called “With Math I Can.” In August, the service added a writing curriculum.

The end of TenMarks leaves Amazon with no obvious successor tool geared to teachers and students. AmazonInspire, a lesson plan repository and sharing service introduced in 2016, was still listed as being in “beta” testing on its website Friday. The Amazon Education Twitter account has been inactive since November. Rohit Agarwal, the unit’s onetime general manager and a TenMarks co-founder, left the company in March.

Amazon does continue to sell physical and digital goods to educators and school technology departments, in the form of Amazon Web Services software and an education-focused variant of the Amazon Business purchasing program for organizations.

“After a thorough review of TenMarks, we’ve made the difficult decision to no longer offer this service,” Amazon spokesperson Stephany Rochon said in an emailed statement.

She declined to comment on the number of employees affected but added that Amazon would work to find jobs elsewhere within the company for TenMarks workers.

The cuts are the latest to fall on an Amazon subsidiary as the company trims some programs outside of its rapidly expanding business software, Alexa digital assistant and devices units. Layoffs also fell recently at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters.