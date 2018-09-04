Amazon's third Go store is located at Boren Ave N and Thomas St in South Lake Union.

Amazon has opened a third cashierless convenience store in downtown Seattle, just a week after its second location started business.

The third Amazon Go store is located at Boren Avenue North and Thomas Street, in the heart of Amazon’s urban campus in South Lake Union. At 2,100 square feet, it’s the biggest store yet for the checkout-free model, which Amazon first revealed to the public in January.

The Go stores rely on customers to swipe an app when they walk in, then trains a series of cameras on them while they shop to track the items they take off shelves. Shoppers can then stroll out the doors without checking out, and their Amazon accounts are charged.

Amazon tested the first Go store, located in the ground floor of its Day One headquarters, with employees for more than a year before opening it to the public. Its second store opened in the heart of downtown, at Fifth and Marion, last week.

The small stores, which sell prepared deli items as well as quick groceries, are Amazon’s latest foray into the world of physical retail. The company also has its own branded bookstores and bought upscale grocer Whole Foods last year.

The company has been mostly quiet about its plans for future stores, saying only that future locations are planned in Chicago and San Francisco.