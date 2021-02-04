Amazon announced Thursday that it has opened a new delivery station in Everett and plans to open four more in the Puget Sound area this year.

The new Everett facility opened last month and is one of more than 250 delivery hubs the Seattle-based commerce giant operates across the United States. Packages are routed to the delivery hubs from nearby Amazon fulfillment centers, then transferred to vehicles that bring them to the customers who ordered them.

The delivery hubs are part of the company’s expanding logistics enterprise, which last year delivered more than half of all Amazon packages worldwide, operations chief Dave Clark said on a call with analysts this week.

Amazon said the Everett delivery station, while relying on robots to help sort packages, will create hundreds of full- and part-time jobs at the facility, as well as hundreds of jobs for contracted delivery drivers. The company employed more than 20,000 warehouse, grocery and data center workers in Washington state at the end of 2020.

Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin said in a statement issued by Amazon that she was “thrilled” the company was expanding in the city: “We have an advanced-manufacturing workforce perfectly suited to support their needs.”

Amazon plans to open another delivery station this year in Everett, as well as ones in Frederickson and Lakewood, Pierce County, and Maple Valley in King County.

Each of the new delivery stations will accommodate electric delivery vehicles.