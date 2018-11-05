The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Amazon was planning to split its second headquarters campus between two cities, placing about 25,000 employees in each. The Seattle company has said it will announce where it will place HQ2 before the end of the year.

Amazon, more than a year after announcing a search for a city in which to place a second headquarters campus, may be entertaining the idea of placing those workers in two cities instead.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter, that Amazon planned to split its second headquarters staff evenly between two places instead of picking a single site for what it calls HQ2. Amazon had said that it aims to place some 50,000 workers in its second city, and spend up to $5 billion on a new corporate campus, beginning in 2019.

An Amazon spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon’s plans, the Journal reported, would place about 25,000 workers in each city, a move designed to give the company a greater ability to attract talented workers. Such a move could also reduce the risk that Amazon’s infusion of tens of thousands of workers into a city would have disruptive effects on housing, transportation or other urban issues.

Amazon’s request for proposals, made public in September 2017, left open the door that the company could entertain multiple offers, or opt to select none at all, with a disclaimer at the very end of the eight-page document that started the company’s HQ2 search.

“Amazon may select one or more proposals and negotiate with the parties submitting such proposals before making an award decision,” the document reads. “Or it may select no proposals and enter into no agreement.”

