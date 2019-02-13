New templates are designed to convert blog posts to audio and to broadcast university lectures or church sermons, among other uses.

Amazon is enlisting customers to create voice-controlled games, broadcast lectures and sermons, and turn blogs into audio presentations available to anyone, through its growing universe of Alexa-enabled speaker-and-microphone devices.

Last year, Amazon unveiled a set of easy-to-use templates for creating content, called Blueprints, allowing people with no coding expertise to build Alexa apps for use on devices linked to their own accounts or shared with family and friends.

Now, it will allow people to publish those apps – skills, in Amazon’s parlance – to Amazon’s Alexa Skill Store for use by anyone with an Alexa-enabled device. In this way, the company aims to add to a growing catalog of more than 80,000 Alexa skills.

The announcement Wednesday also details a series of new templates geared toward bloggers, businesses, preachers and teachers. One such template allows WordPress bloggers to convert written posts to audio for playback through Alexa devices. Another makes it easier for spiritual leaders and university lecturers to broadcast sermons and lectures, live or pre-recorded.

So far, Amazon is not allowing people who publish skills built using its templates to earn money. (It has a program for professional developers to monetize skills they make.) And, at the outset, Amazon will not share usage data.

“This is an entirely new experience—we’re going to listen to customer feedback and continue to think about ways to improve the experience,” a company spokesperson said via e-mail.

Skills built using the templates must adhere to a lengthy set of content guidelines, which the company says “should not contain content that is offensive or otherwise inappropriate, such as hate speech or other derogatory content; content that promotes Nazi or fascist groups, violence, illegal activities, terrorism, or illegal drugs; profanity; or explicit sexual or vulgar content.” There are also prohibitions on providing medical advice or health information without disclaimers and infringing on protected intellectual property.

Skills are reviewed and certified by Amazon before publication, a process that the company says will take one to two business days.