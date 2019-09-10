Amazon is leasing a new multi-story warehouse in South Seattle as it races to deliver goods to customers faster.

A company spokesperson confirmed the lease of a portion of the Georgetown Crossroads facility, developed and owned by global warehouse provider Prologis, but offered no additional details. The Wall Street Journal first reported the lease, quoting an unnamed source saying Amazon was taking 500,000 square feet and Home Depot was planning to lease nearly 100,000 square feet.

A Prologis spokesperson said the 590,000-square-foot facility is fully leased.

Earlier this year, Amazon promised to accelerate its standard delivery speed for its Prime customers, who pay $119 a year for shipping and media, from two days to one day. It also offers its speedier Prime Now service, delivering a selection of items in two hours in markets including Seattle.

To facilitate next-day and same-day delivery, Amazon and its competitors need to keep goods closer to population centers. But in dense cities, close-in land sufficient to build large e-commerce warehouses is scarce.

San Francisco-based Prologis says the three-story facility on a 13.7-acre property on East Marginal Way South is the first of its kind in the U.S.

Swooping concrete ramps allow semi-trucks to reach loading doors on the second floor, nearly doubling the truck-accessible capacity of the facility compared with a typical single-level warehouse on the same amount of land. A third floor was marketed to be subdivided for light manufacturing, office or laboratory space.

Development costs, meanwhile, were more than twice that of a single-story warehouse, the Journal reported.

Prologis purchased the property, which was previously used to store shipping containers, in 2015 for $24.5 million. The property and improvements were appraised at $142.6 million in 2019, according to the King County Assessor’s office.