Amazon is launching a new service for third-party sellers to help them through every step of the supply chain — from the manufacturing facility to the customer’s doorstep.

The Seattle-based tech and e-commerce giant announced Tuesday it would launch Supply Chain by Amazon, a new program where Amazon would offer an end-to-end, fully automated set of supply chain services for independent merchants who sell goods on its digital marketplace.

Amazon already handles some of those steps for third-party merchants through Fulfillment by Amazon, a program launched in 2006 where Amazon stores, packs, ships and delivers products to customers for other sellers. Now, the company wants to get involved even earlier in the process.

Through the new program, Amazon will help move products from one end of the supply chain to the next. That could include picking up items from a manufacturing facility, shipping them across borders, handling customs clearances and tariffs and finding storage space in its warehouses. From there, Amazon would help move the items through its fulfillment network and to online shoppers.

“For sellers, it simplifies that entire journey,” said Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon vice president of worldwide selling partner services, in an interview. “It can make things more reliable. It speeds things up. And we can do all of this at a lower cost. For a bunch of smaller businesses, that means much more time.”

Mehta didn’t have an estimate for how much it could cost a seller to utilize Supply Chain by Amazon because it would depend on the size and weight of the seller’s product, and where it is headed.

More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store come from third-party merchants, according to the company’s most recent financial data released in August.

Amazon hopes to help sellers automate parts of the supply chain, using machine learning to automatically replenish inventory and stock up in places where they expect to see customer demand.

Under the new program, sellers can also utilize Amazon’s services to move products beyond Amazon’s network of warehouses, including to other online and physical stores.

Mehta said this is an example of “obsessing over the customer” and working backward from what customers say they need. In this case, selling partners said they didn’t want to have a different supply chain for each of their “sales channels,” or the places where they sell their goods.

“They want someone who can really take care of this end to end,” Mehta said.

Amazon will use its existing fulfillment network as well as some third-party contractors to take on the new supply chain for other third-party sellers, he continued. “We’re looking forward to this being a big journey that we’re going to invest in for many, many years.”