In its most direct foray yet into the $3.8 trillion medical sector, Amazon has launched a pilot program to directly administer health-care services to many of its nearly 54,000 Seattle-area employees and their families.

An app, called Amazon Care, provides on-demand chat and video consultations with medical professionals, and enables users to schedule in-person visits with clinicians at patients’ homes or offices.

Payment for the service routes through Amazon.com.

Amazon Care clinicians are employed by Oasis Medical Group, which Amazon describes as “a medical practice licensed in Washington State.”

Oasis, which does not have a website and appears to be in Amazon’s Prime building on Mercer Street, according to business filings, was founded in April 2018 by Dr. Martin Levine. Amazon hired Levine, a Seattle geriatrician, in January 2018 from health-care startup Iora, a leader in patient-centered care.

Last summer Amazon purchased online drugstore Pillpack for $750 million, founded an organization called Haven with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase to brainstorm health care innovations, and won a landmark ruling allowing its voice-activated AI, Alexa, to transmit private patient information.

A video on the Amazon Care website says the service is designed to improve access to health care for “families and communities.” The company employs nearly 500,000 people in the U.S., and has immediate openings for as many as 20,000 more U.S. hires, according to job listings.

For now, Amazon Care is limited to Seattle-area employees enrolled in an Amazon health-insurance plan — ruling out part-time workers, including many of the company’s warehouse and grocery employees, who are ineligible for health care through their employer.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to respond to questions about the Amazon Care project.