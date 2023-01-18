Amazon.com is halting AmazonSmile, a decade-old charitable program that let customers pick a charity to receive a donation from the company equal to 0.5% of their purchases.

The announcement, which coincided with a fresh round of layoffs that will affect 18,000 Amazon employees, showed how tech industry cost-cutting could ripple through the nonprofit world.

The company, which donated $500 million to charities over 10 years in the U.S., UK and Germany, said the donations were spread too thin to have a meaningful impact. The average donation was about $230 because the pot of money was spread among some 1 million charities. The AmazonSmile program will officially close next month.

“The program has not grown to create the impact that we had originally hoped,” Amazon said in a Wednesday blog. “With so many eligible organizations—more than 1 million globally—our ability to have an impact was often spread too thin.”

Amazon said it will continue to support other philanthropic initiatives, including its Housing Equity Fund, which is investing $2 billion to increase the supply of affordable housing in communities like Bellevue, Washington, and Arlington, Virginia.