Amazon says its new Prime Book Box program will ship customers age-appropriate children's' books at one- to three-month intervals.

After years spent getting people comfortable ordering books online, Amazon is trying out just delivering them to customers automatically.

The company on Tuesday introduced Prime Book Box-Kids, which ships children’s books to interested customers at one- to three-month intervals.

The Book of the Month Club-like throwback is curated for different age groups by Amazon’s book editors. Customers who opt into the 2-and-under segment get four board books, while older cohorts receive two hardcover books.

Opting into the service requires a Prime membership, and $23 per order. Amazon says that’s 35 percent off the books’ list price.

Amazon says customers can swap books slated for delivery with others from editors’ recommended list. The company says it won’t automatically ship books that customers’ Amazon order history suggests they already own.