Amazon is increasing the cost of its Prime membership for U.S. customers, in part to offset rising expenses associated with wages and transportation, the company announced ahead of its quarterly earnings call Thursday.

The monthly fee for Prime membership will go up from $12.99 to $14.99, and the annual membership from $119 to $139.

The price change — Amazon’s first since 2018 — will go into effect on Feb. 18 for new members. For current Prime members it will apply after March 25, on the date of their next renewal.

“As expected over the holidays, we saw higher costs driven by labor supply shortages and inflationary pressures, and these issues persisted into the first quarter due to Omicron,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said. “Despite these short-term challenges, we continue to feel optimistic and excited about the business as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Amazon’s net sales increased 22% in 2021, reaching $469.8 billion, compared with $386.1 billion in 2020.

The company reported net income of $33.4 billion, or $64.81 per diluted share, in 2021, a jump from $21.3 billion, or $41.83 per diluted share, in 2020.

Advertising

Amazon Web Services, which drives a large part of the company’s revenue, grew 40% year over year. Sales for Amazon’s online store dropped 1% while its physical stores saw sales increase 17%. Subscription services, including Prime, grew 15%.

“Given the extraordinary growth we saw in 2020 when customers predominantly stayed home, the fact that we’ve continued to grow on top of that in 2021, our retail teammates have effectively operated in peak mode for almost two years,” Jassy said.

“There’s a lot to look forward to in the months and years ahead.”

In the last quarter of 2021 — the three months from October to December — Amazon reported net sales increased 9% to $137.4 billion, compared with $125.6 billion in the same period in 2020.

Net income increased to $14.3 billion, or $27.75 per diluted share. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Amazon reported net income of $7.2 billion, or $14.09.