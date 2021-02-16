Amazon is likely opening yet another Seattle-area grocery store, according to a permit for a security system installation at the former New Seasons Market location in Ballard.

The application name on the permit, which was initially reported by GeekWire, is Amazon MAC8. Amazon declined to comment Tuesday about its plans for the space.

The Seattle-based commerce giant has expanded its physical retail footprint during the pandemic. Amazon announced last month, for instance, that it will open two new Amazon Fresh grocery stores, in Seattle and Bellevue. The Fresh brand has lower prices than Whole Foods, which Amazon acquired in 2017, putting Amazon in direct competition with other mass-market grocers — including QFC, which Tuesday announced the closure of two Seattle grocery stores, blaming the city’s $4-an-hour pandemic hazard pay for grocery employees.

The Ballard New Seasons closed in late 2019 after the Portland-based grocery chain was acquired by a Korean conglomerate in a transaction that included 49 high-end West Coast grocery stores under five brands.

At the time, a New Seasons spokesperson called the Ballard location “highly competitive.” The site is within a mile of eight other grocery stores, including an Amazon Fresh pickup site.