Tens of thousands of Amazon corporate employees may work from home until Jan. 8, the company said Wednesday, again extending the timeline to return to offices that were emptied in early March in the face of a worsening coronavirus pandemic.

“We continue to prioritize the health of our employees and follow local government guidance,” an Amazon spokesperson said via email. “Employees who work in a role that can effectively be done from home are welcome to do so until January 8.”

The company’s safeguards for employees who do come in to the office include physical distancing, deep cleaning, temperature checks, face coverings and hand sanitizer.

Amazon, Microsoft and several other Seattle-area employers first sent employees home on or before March 4 as the region emerged as one of the first coronavirus hot spots in the country. Amazon and Microsoft later extended that policy to October. Microsoft representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Seattle tech news site GeekWire first reported the Amazon extension, citing an internal policy page that also cautioned employees to consider various questions of taxation for themselves and the company in deciding where to work.

“There are several risks for the employee to consider such as personal income tax, visa requirements, and for the company, such as payroll and corporate tax associated with working from a location that is not an employee’s regular, contracted county, state, or province,” the policy page said, according to GeekWire.

The Amazon spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about how it expected the JumpStart Seattle tax, passed by the City Council last week, to apply should the company’s work-from-home policy extend further into next year, when the tax is scheduled to take effect.

The loss of a regular influx of thousands of well-paid corporate and tech employees, on top of coronavirus restrictions, has hurt businesses in the South Lake Union and Denny Regrade neighborhoods where Amazon grew its headquarters campus during the last decade.

Tom Douglas said last week he would permanently close two restaurants that were popular with Amazon employees, citing uncertainty about their return to the neighborhood.

Amazon provided grants and rent relief to support those businesses early in the pandemic. The Amazon spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about whether those programs would continue as its work-from-home program stretched on through the end of the year.