Members of the company's $119-per-year Prime program will get 10 percent off some sale items at Whole Foods, as well as other specific deals that change over time.

Amazon Prime members will begin getting discounts at all 466 Whole Foods stores across the U.S. beginning Wednesday.

Amazon announced it was expanding the discount program nationwide after first testing it in Florida stores in May, then expanding it to 23 states, including Washington, earlier this month.

Amazon, which bought Austin-based Whole Foods for $13.5 billion last summer, has been integrating more of its services into the grocery stores, including selling Amazon electronics.

“Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive – in fact, Prime members have adopted this benefit at one of the fastest rates we’ve seen,” Cem Sibay, vice president of Amazon Prime, said in a statement.

The company did not say how many people have made use of the discounts.

Amazon Prime members can get discounts either by downloading a Whole Foods app or registering their phone number with their Amazon account, then entering it at the check-out register.