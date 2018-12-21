Amazon has leased another 10 Boeing 767s, bolstering its fleet in the next two years to 50 jets. Amazon said the planes move products among more than 20 airports.

Amazon has leased another 10 Boeing 767s from Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), bolstering its air-cargo fleet in the next two years to 50 jets.

ATSG this week said it has lined up 20 used 767s, to be retired by American Airlines, that it will convert to cargo planes.

In addition to the major hub Amazon is opening in Wilmington, Ohio, next year, the company plans a regional hub to open at Fort Worth Alliance Airport in Texas in 2019 and another massive center at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2021. Amazon said the planes move products among more than 20 airports.