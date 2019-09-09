A group of Amazon employees pressuring the company to take meaningful action to slow climate change revealed plans Monday for a walkout Sept. 20 to support a student protest that day.

Shortly after the announcement Monday morning, some 941 employees — a fraction of the Seattle commerce giant’s 650,000-person global workforce — indicated plans to participate.

Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a group that put a climate proposal before shareholders this spring and amassed about 8,200 signatures on a letter urging company founder and CEO Jeff Bezos to take the lead on the global issue, released a video and blog post outlining their intentions to take action later this month.

“As employees at one of the largest and most powerful companies in the world, our role in facing the climate crisis is to ensure our company is leading on climate, not following,” employees wrote in a blog post. “We have to take responsibility for the impact that our business has on the planet and on people.”

Amazon, meanwhile, has said it would disclose its carbon emissions and plans to reduce them sometime this year, after what the company describes as years of work “to develop an advanced scientific model to carefully map our carbon footprint to provide our business teams with detailed information helping them identify ways to reduce carbon use in their businesses.”

The company has set a goal of powering all of its infrastructure using renewable energy, but set no target for when it would achieve that. In February, Amazon set its first emissions-reduction goal with a date attached: It pledged to reduce emissions from half of its deliveries to “net zero” by 2030.

However, that pledge raises many questions about how the company would achieve the reductions — the “net zero” language suggests the use of carbon offsets, such as tree-planting programs — and whether it intends to reduce absolute emissions. If the company only reduces emissions intensity per shipment, but shipment volume continues to grow substantially in the next decade, its total emissions could conceivably rise.

Asked to comment on the employee walkout, an Amazon spokesperson provided a statement reiterating past company efforts and the disclosure plans.