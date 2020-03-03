An Amazon employee in Seattle tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a message sent to Amazon employees Tuesday in Seattle and Bellevue.

The message, viewed by The Seattle Times, said the employee worked out of the company’s Brazil office building, at Ninth Avenue and Republican Street in South Lake Union.

“We’re supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine,” the company said in a statement.

The employee went home feeling unwell on Tuesday, Feb. 25, and has not returned to work since, the message said. The message said Amazon received word Tuesday that the employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Other employees working in close contact with the affected employee — defined as closer than 6 feet for a prolonged period of time — have been notified, the message said.

The message added that the risk of transmission for employees not in close contact with the stricken individual “is assessed to be low.” It instructs employees experiencing symptoms to stay home and seek medical attention.

“Your health is our top priority and we are continuing with enhanced deep cleaning and sanitization in the office,” the message said.

Amazon has more than 53,500 employees in the region spread across scores of buildings and warehouses. The 12-story, 317,000-square-foot Brazil building opened in 2015 and is surrounded by other Amazon offices, and features a library on the 11th floor.