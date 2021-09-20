Amazon’s board of directors Monday elected Edith W. Cooper, who formerly helmed Goldman Sachs’ human resources department, to join their ranks.

Cooper will be the only Black member of Amazon’s board, following the departure earlier this year of former Starbucks chief operating officer Roz Brewer, who left to become CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, which owns the pharmacy chain Walgreens.

Cooper is the co-founder with her daughter of career coaching startup Medley. Cooper also serves on the boards of PepsiCo, and investment groups MSD Acquisition and EQT AB Group, according to an executive biography provided by Amazon. She previously served on the boards of Etsy and Slack.

In a Medium post last year announcing the launch of Medley, Cooper — the first Black woman to become a partner at Goldman Sachs — described how she found strength to combat racism while living as “‘diversity’ in the worlds of predominantly white schools, neighborhoods and workplaces.”

Amazon has faced criticism from employees who have said the company does not equitably hire, compensate or promote Black workers. The company has pledged to double the number of Black senior leaders at the company by the end of this year.

Cooper was awarded 285 shares of Amazon, vesting in three annual installments between 2022 and 2024. At market close Monday, the shares were worth roughly $956,000.