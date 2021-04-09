Amazon scored a resounding victory Friday in a union vote at its Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse. But Seattle-area labor leaders say they’re not done fighting to organize Amazon workers.

Though not every vote was counted, more than half of the 3,041 workers who voted in the election to decide whether to form a union cast a “no” vote and Amazon’s margin of victory exceeded the number of challenged ballots. The final preliminary tally was 1,798 votes against unionizing versus 738 votes in favor of the union, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

The monthslong union fight in Alabama, though, galvanized Amazon workers and labor groups around the country, prompting a surge in interest in union organizing at other Amazon facilities.

“This organizing inspired a nation,” said Faye Guenther, the president of UFCW 21, the union representing Seattle-area grocery and warehouse workers. To her, Amazon’s victory shows “what workers face when they try to organize. They face an impossible gauntlet of anti-union tactics. And this exposed that.”

In a blog post Friday, Amazon objected to claims that it intimidated workers. “Our employees heard far more anti-Amazon messages from the union, policymakers, and media outlets than they heard from us. And Amazon didn’t win — our employees made the choice to vote against joining a union,” the company wrote.

Labor leaders have emphasized that workers deserve a more even playing field when they’re attempting to organize, something they say a bill being debated in Congress, the PRO Act, could create.

The PRO Act, which passed the House in February but faces an uphill battle in the Senate, would make it easier for workers to organize and add penalties for employers who seek to thwart unionization attempts.

“Any worker that has a sense of what’s at risk feels those threats,” said Larry Brown, the president of the Washington State Labor Council, referring to the threat of retaliation from an employer. “Those threats are real. That’s why we need the PRO Act.”

Still, Guenther said she’s optimistic about future organizing at Amazon facilities. It often takes multiple attempts for workers to successfully organize a union, she said. “Once workers start organizing, they never stop.”

As soon as the vote count in Alabama neared 1,600 “no votes,” union officials charged that Amazon illegally interfered in the voting process. The Retail, Warehouse and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which represented Amazon workers seeking to unionize at the Bessemer facility, said it will file an objection to Amazon’s conduct in the election with the National Labor Relations Board, an appeals process that could take additional weeks or months to conclude.

“Amazon has left no stone unturned in its efforts to gaslight its own employees,” said RWDSU president Stuart Appelbaum in a statement. “We won’t let Amazon’s lies, deception and illegal activities go unchallenged. … We demand a comprehensive investigation over Amazon’s behavior in corrupting this election.”

Amazon forced employees to attend mandatory lectures about the perils of unionization, launched a website warning workers that paying union dues could make it harder to feed their families, and changed the timing of traffic lights outside the warehouse to make it harder for union organizers to canvass workers. The company also worked with the U.S. Postal Service to install its own ballot drop box at the warehouse, a move Appelbaum said was intended “to intimidate workers.”