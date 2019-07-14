Amazon critics and competitors are turning the retailer’s fifth-annual summer sales event into a platform to air their grievances and push their own wares.

A planned strike Monday by workers at a Minnesota fulfillment center is making suburban Minneapolis a focus for the Prime Day protests, with a union representing airline pilots for Amazon Air contractors and Amazon Employees for Climate Justice sending supporters. Solidarity rallies were planned at other Amazon facilities, including two in Portland.

Meanwhile, market research from RetailMeNot predicts 250 competing retailers will put items on sale this week, up from 194 last year and just 7 when Amazon began the promotion in 2015. They’re in pursuit of shoppers conditioned by Amazon to buy during what used to be a relatively slow summer period for retailers. The e-commerce colossus’s summer sale is effectively moving up the window for back-to-school shopping.

“If others want to celebrate our birthday, the more the merrier,” Amazon said in a statement, addressing the increased competition.

As for the labor activism, Amazon said that big corporate events present opportunities for its “critics, including unions, to raise awareness for their cause, in this case, increased membership dues.”

Some workers at Amazon’s 3-year-old Shakopee, Minn., fulfillment center were expected to walk off the job for up to six hours on Monday, highlighting grievances including pay, workloads and advancement opportunities.

Amazon said it already offers what the workers are demanding and accused its critics of “conjuring misinformation to work in their favor.”

“We can only conclude that the people who plan to attend the event on Monday are simply not informed,” the company said. “If these groups — unions and the politicians they rally to their cause — really want to help the American worker, we encourage them to focus their energy on passing legislation for an increase in the federal minimum wage, because $7.25 is too low.”

Amazon raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour last year, and last week it announced a major program to expand job training opportunities for 100,000 U.S. employees, including fulfillment center workers who can get free courses to become IT technicians or train for other in-demand fields.

That has not quieted labor organizers.

Teamsters Local 1224, which represents pilots who fly for air carriers that contract with Amazon Air, planned to send a representative to Minnesota and began its own digital ad campaign to elevate its complaints about work hours and pay.

“As we know firsthand, Amazon’s business model too often neglects the well-being of the workers who make the e-commerce giant so incredibly successful,” Daniel Wells, pilot with Amazon carrier Atlas Air and union local president, said in a statement. “We’re proud to be the airline professionals who fly the planes that deliver Amazon’s packages to millions of Americans, but we want to make sure we’re engaged in a sustainable, long-term operation. We hope that Amazon takes seriously these striking workers’ calls for change.”

The Minnesota workers also sought support from the group of Amazon employees that pushed a shareholder resolution on climate planning and published an open letter to Jeff Bezos and the company’s board co-signed by nearly 8,000 Amazon workers.

Some members of the climate employees group are planning to be in Minnesota, while more than a hundred others had posted messages of solidarity online as of Friday afternoon.

The strike is being led by workers associated with the Awood Center in Minneapolis, which since 2017 has been organizing workers from the region’s East African communities.

The Awood Center was formed as a partnership including part of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), whose local chapters have also been active in organizing Amazon contract workers in Seattle.

Workers from the Awood Center sent a solidarity video to Seattle employees of Amazon’s security contractor ahead of their May Day rally.

“We are connected to those other organizing campaigns that are happening here locally and in other states,” Greg Ramirez, SEIU Local 6 director of external organizing, said at the time.

Amazon last month switched to security contractors that do employ unionized workers.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s competitors are running summer sales of their own to coincide and compete with its promotions, begun in 2015 in part to mark its 20th birthday. (Amazon considers its anniversary July 16, 1995, when it opened its website to the public. The company was incorporated a year earlier on July 5, 1994.) The 48-hour Prime Day sale is available to the 100 million customers who pay for an Amazon Prime shipping and digital media subscription, which costs $119 a year.

Online auctioneer eBay promoted its sale with a commercial released last week that needled Amazon. A human girl named “Alexa,” who is “always listening,” derides the membership cost required to take part in the “totally made up” shopping holiday and says the discounts consist of “random stuff nobody really wants.”

Amazon said it will have more than a million items on sale at various times over the course of Monday and Tuesday. It said these will include hundreds of thousands of items from small and medium businesses “around the globe,” and, for U.S. customers, “deals from local innovators, artisans, and entrepreneurs.”

But Adobe Digital Insights’ Prime Day preview included some evidence to support eBay Alexa’s assertion: Adobe tracked a 30% increase in returns of items purchased on Prime Day last year.