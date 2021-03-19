Amazon and Seattle-area delivery contractors have agreed to an $8.2 million settlement with drivers who alleged wage theft when they were delivering the commerce giant’s packages.

The settlement stems from a 2017 suit brought by two drivers, Gus Ortiz and Mark Fredley. The drivers weren’t directly employed by the commerce giant — they worked for an intermediary company, Jungle Trux, one of hundreds of third-party logistics outfits that Amazon has contracted with in the past decade to speed deliveries to customers’ doorsteps.

In their lawsuit, Ortiz and Fredley said Amazon was just as culpable as the contracting firm in forcing them to work without lunch or rest breaks to deliver between 150 and 200 packages a day to Amazon customers. The drivers said they were never paid for the missed breaks.

The drivers wore Amazon uniforms, followed Amazon’s rule book for package delivery, and were required to meet with Amazon officials to discuss any packages that were not delivered, according to the lawsuit. An attorney for Jungle Trux declined to comment.

In a statement, Amazon said it does not tolerate violations of labor laws by its delivery contractors.

“Where we find repeated violations, or an inability to correct labor violations, we terminate contracts,” said Amazon spokesperson Leah Seahy.

In late February, drivers received notice of an $8.2 million settlement, subject to final court approval later this spring, of which just over $5.5 million would be paid to drivers as compensation for missing wages.

Amazon critics have said contracting for delivery services rather than hiring drivers directly makes it easier for the company to evade responsibility for labor law violations and liabilities like traffic accidents.

Similar class-action suits against Amazon and its delivery contractors are ongoing in Texas, Ohio, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Florida, Illinois and Maryland, according to Vice, which first reported news of the settlement with Seattle-area drivers.

Meanwhile, California this month fined Amazon and another of its delivery contractors nearly $6.5 million for wage-theft violations affecting 718 workers. The state’s labor commissioner found drivers were forced to work through meal and rest breaks to complete their routes and often worked longer than their scheduled shift without additional pay, resulting in “frequent minimum wage, overtime, meal break, rest period and split-shift violations.”

And last month, Amazon agreed to pay $61.7 million in tips withheld from its Flex gig drivers, who deliver for the company’s Prime Now, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods services in their personal vehicles, after an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission.