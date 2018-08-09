CNBC reported that Amazon is considering opening a pilot clinic, staffed by a small number of doctors, later this year at its Seattle headquarters

Amazon is weighing opening primary care clinics to treat employees at its Seattle headquarters, CNBC reported Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

A preliminary plan, CNBC reported, calls for the retail and technology giant to open a pilot clinic later this year staffed by a small number of doctors, and to expand it to more employees in early 2019.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment. The company is Seattle’s largest private employer, with more than 45,000 workers in the city.

Amazon in January announced a joint venture with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase, charged with lowering the cost of providing care to employees. Dr. Atul Gawande, a surgeon and Harvard professor, was named the new entity’s chief executive in June.