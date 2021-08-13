A nearly 30-acre swath of land on the Bothell-Everett Highway could become a new 105,000-square-foot Amazon warehouse, according to permitting documents filed last month with Snohomish County.

Amazon, which did not immediately respond to questions about the development, has been building new warehouses and distribution centers closer to city centers to make good on its promise of next-day, or even same-day, deliveries of merchandise for Prime customers. The retail behemoth also is considering warehouse space in Renton, the Rainier Valley and Interbay, permitting documents show.

The slew of new and proposed construction close to metropolitan cores has drawn pushback from some residents and city officials, who say Amazon’s warehouses cause traffic snarls and generate polluting emissions.

The Bothell project — located roughly half an hour away from big markets in North Seattle, the Eastside and Everett — is in early stages. Completing the warehouse would entail demolishing an RV park, a used car dealership and seven homes. Traffic analyses estimate the project will add roughly 265 vehicles, including large tractor-trailer trucks, to surrounding roadways.

Amazon’s name is largely absent from permitting documents, save for on an email exchange between a Washington Department of Transportation official and the project manager, national commercial developer Panattoni. The official and the project manager were emailing about the placement of a driveway.

In permitting paperwork, the project is referred to as a “fulfillment center,” Amazon jargon for a large warehouse designed to ship packages to smaller distribution hubs. Given the relatively small size of the facility, however, it seems more likely that it is destined to be a delivery station, the last stop in a package’s journey to a customer’s doorstep.

Some neighbors of the proposed Bothell project have voiced their opposition to the prospect of a new Amazon warehouse next door, citing traffic, pollution and possible home-value depreciation among their concerns.

“Our streets should be filled with local businesses and grocery stores,” wrote Angela and Erica Wan, who live near the proposed development, to a Snohomish County permitting official last month. “NOT this shipping center for God knows whose sake.”