Amazon told employees at its Kent fulfillment center south of Seattle Friday that one of their co-workers has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by novel coronavirus.

The huge facility, which handles general Amazon.com merchandise, was not closed.

“We are supporting the individual who is recovering,” Amazon said in a statement. “We are following all guidelines from local officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.”

The company said it had informed all employees, and will alert any worker who had close contact with the person who tested positive at the building, asking them not to return to work and to stay in self quarantine for 14 days, during which they will be paid.

Amazon had not been screening employees for symptoms, despite recommendations from local, state and federal health officials that everyone should be checked daily for elevated temperature and respiratory symptoms before entering a worksite. A company spokesperson said earlier this week that Amazon had begun “educating associates to self-screen through on-site resources including posters and signage.”

The local case adds to a growing tally across Amazon’s fulfillment and logistics network in the U.S. and Europe, and in its Whole Foods Market grocery stores.

Amazon warehouse and delivery employees and contractors have repeatedly raised concerns about the company’s policies and practices in response to the pandemic, which has strained its systems as demand for delivery skyrockets with hundreds of millions of people staying home to slow the spread of the virus.

This story will be updated.

How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all? Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.

Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.