LAS VEGAS — At Amazon’s inaugural re:MARS conference, an autonomous mower on display cut straight lines in grass as it scooted back and forth across an artificial lawn on Thursday. The gray cylindrical Terra robot by iRobot, maker of the Roomba vacuum, was one of many automated machines demonstrated at the event at Las Vegas’s Aria resort. Another robot called Temi blasted pop music while, like a faithful pet, it followed a person around the spacious convention center.

I’m being followed by a robot at #reMars pic.twitter.com/9yUyeo8Sv5 — Melissa Hellmann (@M_Hellmann) June 6, 2019

Thousands of tech fans descended on the Mojave desert for the conference, a public offshoot of Amazon Chairman Jeff Bezos’ previous invitation-only MARS conferences (the acronym stands for “Machine Learning, Robotics, Automation and Space”).

It resembled a tech summer camp, replete with offerings of cutting-edge technology demos, talks and social events.

In dozens of breakout sessions, business leaders discussed the future of jobs, drones, and tools powered by Amazon’s cloud platform in fields ranging from space exploration to health care.

The most sensational news came on Wednesday, when Jeff Wilke, chief of Amazon’s global consumer business, revealed the company’s plan to test artificially intelligent drones delivering household goods within the next few months.

At a press lunch following the announcement, Wilke expressed optimism about the future of work amid advancements in automation like the forthcoming drones. The company says it’s deployed 200,000 robots in distribution centers globally, and recently added two new types to the fleet.

“I think we will find ways to leverage human creativity and intelligence for a very long time,” Wilke said. “The trick is for us to educate ourselves so that we can adapt when the key piece of work that we happen to be doing is better done by somebody or something else.”

Other presenters explored the application of automation and artificial intelligence to areas more somber than shopping. Naveen Rao, general manager of Intel’s Artificial Intelligence Products Group, championed achievements in machine learning, such as the development of neural prosthetics for people with disabilities.

“The conjunction of robotics, AI and biology … is changing what it means to be human,” Rao said. A moment later, he warned that developers must be “thoughtful” and “transparent,” to honor consumers’ privacy.

Several of the breakout sessions were hosted by companies that use Amazon’s cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services, to power technology that assists vulnerable communities. Over the past five years, Los Angeles-based nonprofit Thorn has used Amazon’s artificial intelligence services to identify victims of child sex trafficking in advertisements and videos posted online.

The advent of the internet expanded the buying and selling of children for sex, said Thorn CEO Julie Cordua. The ages of such children are usually inflated in the online market, which makes it difficult for law enforcement to identify them in the hundreds of thousands of escort ads.

With time being of the essence to rescue such children, said Cordua, the question was, “How do we get to these kids faster?”

So Thorn created software called Spotlight, which holds its data on Amazon’s S3 storage service. The organization uses Amazon Rekognition, the facial and text recognition system, to match photos of children in sex ads to posters of missing children. Cordua says Spotlight is helping law enforcement identify eight missing children in U.S. sex ads everyday. Over the past few years, Spotlight has identified 9,000 children and 10,000 traffickers in the U.S. and Canada, said Cordua.