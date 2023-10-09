Amazon may have found a use for all its extra warehouse space — but regulatory scrutiny could come with it.

The tech and e-commerce giant recently rolled out several new services to the thousands of sellers that use its digital marketplace, hoping to entice other merchants to let Amazon take on more shipping and fulfillment needs. Those services help sellers free up time to focus on their products, Amazon says. Because they come with a fee, they also bring in more revenue for Amazon and could fill up empty shelves leftover from a massive warehouse building spree, according to analysts, consultants and industry experts.

That plan is unfolding at the same time the Federal Trade Commission has challenged some of Amazon’s practices toward those very sellers.

The FTC sued Amazon in September, alleging the company illegally used its dominance in the online retail world to keep rivals from gaining a foothold. Amazon kept other retailers from offering lower prices, kept other sellers from growing a customer base outside of Amazon’s digital store and kept other shipping and fulfillment companies from competing for business. One of those anti-competitive practices, the FTC alleged, was to coerce independent sellers into using Amazon’s fulfillment services in order to be successful.

Amazon disputes the FTC’s allegations, arguing the third-party sellers on its platform can choose to use Amazon’s fulfillment services or another provider, and that Amazon’s “innovation” and “customer-centric focus” has benefited consumers.

But as Amazon continues to pull itself out of a year of cost-cutting after a period of overexpansion, it must balance new ideas with government oversight.

Amazon is “trying to drive more revenue through [third party] vendors to help offset their own operating expenses to become more profitable,” said Marc Wulfraat, president of MWPVL International, a consulting company for supply chain, logistics and distribution.

“At the same time that’s going on, you’ve got this FTC [complaint] moving on the horizon,” he said. “If they march forward with these planned initiatives to drive more revenue … the FTC is going to use all of these decisions as examples of how Amazon is abusing their power.”

Put simply, Wulfraat said, “Amazon’s between a rock and a hard place.”

Pandemic build-out backfires

As the world’s dominant online retailer, Amazon’s business model revolves around offering customers a large selection of products that will get to their doorstep quickly and cheaply.

Amazon’s retail division includes some of its own brands, as well as a vast network of outside sellers who set up shop on Amazon’s online marketplace. More than 60% of sales on Amazon’s store are from independent merchants, the company said earlier this year.

To keep its online store humming, Amazon built hundreds of facilities, where it stores, picks, packs and ships products. Those facilities hold merchandise from Amazon’s brands as well as the independent sellers, who buy into a program to use Amazon’s resources to complete customer orders.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and consumers turned to online shopping more than ever before, Amazon nearly doubled its physical footprint hoping to meet surging demand. But it overbuilt — and later began shuttering projects and renting out space in some of its warehouses.

MWPVL estimates Amazon has 25% to 30% more capacity than it needs in its warehouse network today. That includes 14 unused fulfillment centers and extra space for more employees and products in other facilities.

As Amazon built, it focused on growth and sales, rather than profit, Wulfraat said. That changed in 2021, when its retail division began making money, and again in 2022, when the online store started losing money.

Amazon had to cut costs or bring in more revenue. It settled for both.

“Everybody on Wall Street wants to understand, ‘When is retail profitability going to come back?’” Wulfraat said. “You can cut expenses … but eventually you start cutting bone.”

Amazon will now make deliveries for local retailers, hold some items for sellers for purchases that are not made on Amazon’s marketplace, and use its fulfillment and transportation network for Shopify sellers. In a new program, Amazon will take over every step of the supply chain for interested sellers — from manufacturing facilities to ocean freight to border crossings.

“Really, it’s a smart thing to do,” said Lesley Hensell, who runs a consulting firm for sellers and operates as a third-party merchant on the platform. “They’ve made so many investments in plants and equipment and these warehouses. They can’t let this go without a fight.”

Fulfillment by Amazon

Amazon has been offering access to its distribution network since 2006, when it launched Fulfillment by Amazon. Known internally as FBA, the program allows sellers to store items in Amazon’s warehouses and tap into Amazon’s resources for picking, packing and shipping those products.

Sellers pay Amazon a fee to use the service and can only use FBA to fulfill orders that customers place on Amazon’s online store.

Amazon did not disclose how many sellers use FBA. But a spokesperson said Amazon had delivered more than 1.8 billion units to Prime members in the U.S. the same or next day, and the majority of those shipments were through FBA.

Fulfillment by Amazon is central to the FTC’s argument that the online retailer maintains a monopoly through anti-competitive practices that keep rivals out of the market.

The FTC alleges Amazon uses a set of anti-discounting policies to punish sellers who offer lower prices on platforms other than Amazon’s store. Those policies lead to an artificially high price floor that sellers use across the internet, meaning customers pay more and have fewer options.

Regulators also say Amazon coerces sellers into signing up for FBA in order to reach customers on the Amazon store.

Amazon offers sellers the chance to get a badge of “Prime eligibility,” which indicates to customers that orders will come with the free, two-day shipping guarantee that is part of a subscription to Amazon Prime. The FTC alleges Amazon only offers that badge to sellers if they use Fulfillment by Amazon.

Without the badge, sellers’ products are “near-invisible” on Amazon’s marketplace, the FTC alleged.

The agency asserts that Prime subscribers disproportionately purchase Prime-eligible products and that Prime designation makes sellers’ products more discoverable, but the details to back up those claims are largely redacted from the complaint.

Because Prime eligibility is tied to Fulfillment by Amazon, independent sellers have to sign up for the service, incur costly fees set by Amazon and pay another provider to complete customer orders placed off Amazon’s platform, the FTC alleges. That means sellers are paying more to store, pack and ship items and passing those higher costs on to customers.

“Shoppers and sellers pay more and Amazon reaps the benefits,” lawyers for the FTC wrote in the complaint.

Stacy Mitchell, co-executive director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a research and advocacy organization that is part of the antimonopoly movement, said the FTC’s allegations that Amazon is compelling sellers to use FBA and making it difficult to grow their sales on other platforms are consistent with what she has heard from sellers.

The Institute for Local Self-Reliance found in a September study that Amazon has increased the total fees it charges sellers. In 2014, Amazon pocketed about 19% of every dollar a seller earns on the platform. By 2023, that number had jumped to 45%.

“Suddenly your world is turned upside down because Amazon decrees from on high that we’ve now made this change,” Mitchell said. “Amazon can easily disrupt or kill a business.”

Hensell, the seller and consultant, disagrees with many of the FTC’s allegations, arguing she has worked with sellers who prefer to use Fulfillment by Amazon and others who are successful on the platform without using Amazon’s services. The calculation of fees Amazon charges sellers ignores the fact that sellers will likely have to pay those fees anyway, just to other providers, Hensell continued.

“I think the lawsuit as a whole shows a lack of understanding in e-commerce, and retail in general,” she said.

Amazon has taken a similar stance. “We fundamentally disagree with the FTC’s allegations,” David Zapolsky, Amazon’s senior vice president of global public policy and general counsel, wrote in a blog post in response to the lawsuit. The FTC’s “overarching and misguided approach” would harm consumers and independent businesses, he continued.

Zapolsky said the allegation that “we somehow force sellers to use our optional services is simply not true.”

Many sellers succeed using other logistics services, he said. Amazon also allows sellers to use the Prime badge when those other logistics services are able to meet Prime customers’ expectations, Zapolsky continued.

But the FTC has accused Amazon of intentionally holding the Prime badge only for those sellers who use Amazon’s fulfillment service. It cited a 2014 shareholder letter from then CEO Jeff Bezos, who wrote FBA was the “glue” that linked Amazon Prime and Amazon Marketplace.

“Marketplace and Prime are no longer two things,” Bezos wrote. “Their economics … are now happily and deeply intertwined.”

New services, new scrutiny?

The FTC didn’t list Amazon’s new offerings for sellers in its complaint, and didn’t respond to questions about whether it had similar concerns for the new programs Amazon has introduced.

As Amazon expands from offering storage space to offering to take care of the entire supply chain, Mitchell, from the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, said that’s another way for the company to “insulate its e-commerce monopoly.”

“How do you build a moat around it? Logistics,” she said. “There’s just no other companies that have the resources to build out that kind of logistics operation.”

By offering these services to sellers, Amazon is “maximizing control and minimizing its risk,” Mitchell continued. Because Amazon doesn’t own the inventory — the independent merchants do — it doesn’t take on any risk if it doesn’t sell. And, because the inventory is physically stored in its warehouse and moves through its shipping network, Amazon gains control of the product and access to customer data about how it sells.

Wulfraat, from MWPVL, doesn’t think Amazon’s new offerings will be subject to the same regulatory scrutiny because it doesn’t have a dominant foothold in logistics, ocean freight or other markets — and it could be hard to get one. To take on the supply chain, for example, Amazon is competing against a whole host of providers and years of existing contracts.

Comparatively, Amazon already has a majority of market share relative to other online superstores and other companies that provide online marketplace services. Amazon’s share of the overall value of goods sold by online superstores is well above 60%, according to the FTC complaint.

Amazon has already made changes to its seller programs, including some that relate to the business practices at issue in the lawsuit.

Amazon won’t charge sellers certain fees during the peak holiday shipping season this year. The recently introduced supply chain program will allow sellers to use Amazon’s resources to store, pack and ship orders shoppers placed off Amazon’s platform, something the Fulfillment by Amazon program does not allow.

This month, Amazon brought back Seller Fulfilled Prime, a program that allows sellers to obtain Prime eligibility badges without using Fulfillment by Amazon — one of the key tenets in the FTC’s complaint.

When Amazon launched Seller Fulfilled Prime in 2015, Bezos described the program as a “win-win” for sellers and the FTC claims the program was well-liked, according to the complaint. Four years later, Amazon stopped enrolling sellers because the program was “not providing the same high-quality experience that customers expect from Prime,” according to Amazon’s website.

The FTC alleges Amazon holds sellers in the program to stricter delivery benchmarks and does not always follow through on the promise to display a Prime badge. According to Amazon’s website, sellers in the program must have a cancellation rate of less than 2.5%, a late shipment rate of less than 4% and a valid tracking rate over 95%.

Amazon originally planned to charge sellers an extra 2% fee to participate in the program, but walked that back after pushback.

The fee was meant to cover Amazon’s costs to develop and run the program, a spokesperson said. After “careful consideration,” Amazon reversed course to “ensure sentiment related to the fee does not impact program participation.”

Carolyn Lowe, CEO and founder of digital marketing agency ROI Swift that helps sellers on Amazon and other platforms, used to be a part of the Seller Fulfilled Prime program. It was “onerous” for sellers, who had to meet quick deadlines, in some cases fulfilling an order the same day if it was placed before 1 p.m.

Lowe said the program was originally a way for Amazon to get more and more items in the Prime designation, which was its “secret sauce” to compete against companies like Target and Walmart. Now, it could be another way for Amazon to gather customer data by staying plugged in to more and more sellers.

“When you’re as big as Amazon, you can’t come up with small incremental ideas,” Lowe said. “I think they’re just trying to own every part of the online customer journey.”

Without saying Amazon was one, Lowe added, “once you’ve got only one player involved, it definitely looks like a monopoly.”