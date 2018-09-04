Far from its beginnings 24 years ago as an online bookseller, Amazon follows Apple, which reached the $1 trillion valuation mark earlier this year. It was a temporary milestone, as Amazon shares hit $2,049.50 Tuesday morning and then fell back.
Amazon touched a market value of $1 trillion Tuesday, becoming just the second publicly traded company to reach the milestone.
The Seattle e-commerce company’s share price was $2,049.50 at 11:35 a.m. New York time, pushing its market capitalization over the trillion-dollar mark. Apple became the first trillion-dollar company early last month.
Later on Tuesday, Amazon’s market value dipped below the trillion-dollar mark again.
Starting as a new way to sell books in the early years of the internet, Amazon has grown to an online behemoth and has changed the retail landscape across the world.
The 24-year-old company has dipped its toes into everything from e-reader devices, to smart speakers that act as home personal assistants, to physical grocery stores. Amazon also operates the world’s largest cloud-computing platform, Amazon Web Services, which rents computing power to a huge number of organizatons.
Amazon’s shares are up 75 percent from the beginning of the year.
